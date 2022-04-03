$54.10 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) to post sales of $54.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.48 million and the highest is $55.29 million. Apollo Investment reported sales of $50.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year sales of $212.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $211.89 million to $213.71 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $223.99 million, with estimates ranging from $220.54 million to $228.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.53 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 57.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.69.

NASDAQ AINV traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $13.38. The company had a trading volume of 170,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,861. The company has a market capitalization of $851.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Apollo Investment has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $15.27.

Apollo Investment announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the third quarter worth about $136,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. 35.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (ÂBDCÂ) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the Â1940 ActÂ) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

