$710.61 Million in Sales Expected for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) will announce $710.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $722.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $698.52 million. Pinnacle West Capital posted sales of $696.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pinnacle West Capital.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNW. Mizuho upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.19.

PNW stock traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $79.32. The company had a trading volume of 590,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,694. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.00 and its 200 day moving average is $69.98. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,620,000 after acquiring an additional 321,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 102.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,184,000 after acquiring an additional 475,526 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 56.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

