$76.53 Million in Sales Expected for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $76.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.60 million. Marathon Digital reported sales of $9.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 736.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year sales of $622.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $536.20 million to $671.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marathon Digital.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 18.77% and a negative net margin of 24.04%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MARA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Marathon Digital from $74.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

Shares of Marathon Digital stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.54. The company had a trading volume of 9,176,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,675,383. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $83.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 49.89 and a quick ratio of 49.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -83.94 and a beta of 4.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 871.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,894,000 after buying an additional 965,623 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $20,731,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 505.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,289,000 after buying an additional 509,917 shares during the period. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the third quarter worth about $13,264,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital (Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Digital (MARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.