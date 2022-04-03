78,000 Shares in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.24. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.37.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

