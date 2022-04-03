8,410 Shares in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,410 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 146.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,941 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1,035.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 978,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,812,000 after acquiring an additional 892,314 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 32.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after acquiring an additional 847,599 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1,700.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 792,837 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,915,000 after acquiring an additional 748,800 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Cowen raised shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 9,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $365,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $1,218,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,925. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SM stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 820.36 and a beta of 5.50. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.93.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.23 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.01%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

