8X8 PROTOCOL Trading Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 3rd. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $613,158.60 and $15,689.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000157 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002565 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003469 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.