$914.30 Million in Sales Expected for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) to report sales of $914.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Colliers International Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $936.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $892.60 million. Colliers International Group reported sales of $774.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will report full year sales of $4.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Colliers International Group.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. Colliers International Group’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CIGI. National Bank Financial began coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares set a $170.00 target price on Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.63.

Shares of CIGI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,418. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.49 and a 200 day moving average of $139.01. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.50. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $100.07 and a 1 year high of $158.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd increased its position in Colliers International Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,564,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,319,000 after buying an additional 304,424 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,816,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,677,000 after purchasing an additional 412,417 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,691,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 499,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,209,000 after purchasing an additional 45,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 476,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,954,000 after purchasing an additional 20,180 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colliers International Group (CIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.