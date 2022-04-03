a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $143.74 Million

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKAGet Rating) to post $143.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $145.00 million and the lowest is $142.34 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full-year sales of $796.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $786.50 million to $805.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $982.07 million, with estimates ranging from $942.59 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow a.k.a. Brands.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on AKA. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised a.k.a. Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

In other a.k.a. Brands news, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $51,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 15,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $61,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 37,305 shares of company stock worth $155,740.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKA. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AKA traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $4.38. 108,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. a.k.a. Brands has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09.

About a.k.a. Brands (Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on a.k.a. Brands (AKA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.