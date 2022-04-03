a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $143.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) to post $143.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $145.00 million and the lowest is $142.34 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full-year sales of $796.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $786.50 million to $805.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $982.07 million, with estimates ranging from $942.59 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow a.k.a. Brands.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on AKA. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised a.k.a. Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

In other a.k.a. Brands news, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $51,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 15,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $61,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 37,305 shares of company stock worth $155,740.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKA. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AKA traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $4.38. 108,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. a.k.a. Brands has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09.

About a.k.a. Brands (Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on a.k.a. Brands (AKA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.