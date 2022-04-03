Aaron Jagdfeld Sells 5,000 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total transaction of $1,493,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00.
- On Tuesday, February 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24.
NYSE GNRC opened at $301.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $297.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.51. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.74 and a 52-week high of $524.31.
A number of research firms recently commented on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. OTR Global lowered shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.00.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Generac by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.
