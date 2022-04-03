Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Receives $344.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $344.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABMD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Abiomed stock traded up $7.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $338.64. 225,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,912. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.32. Abiomed has a 52-week low of $261.27 and a 52-week high of $379.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $304.84 and its 200 day moving average is $324.62.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abiomed will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $90,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,412 shares of company stock worth $3,280,956. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

