Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $344.75.

Get Abiomed alerts:

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $338.64 on Thursday. Abiomed has a 1 year low of $261.27 and a 1 year high of $379.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.62. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.18, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abiomed will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total transaction of $1,258,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.65, for a total value of $607,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,412 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,956. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abiomed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.