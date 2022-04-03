Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) Receives $24.00 Average PT from Analysts

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABSI shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Absci from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Absci alerts:

Shares of ABSI traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.82. 352,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,131. Absci has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74.

Absci ( NASDAQ:ABSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Absci had a negative net margin of 2,111.25% and a negative return on equity of 52.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Absci will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Absci news, insider Sean Mcclain purchased 7,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $49,512.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sarah Korman acquired 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $33,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,405 shares of company stock valued at $98,343 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Absci by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

About Absci (Get Rating)

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.