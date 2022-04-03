Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $67.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.83 and its 200 day moving average is $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $593.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,588,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,597,000 after buying an additional 259,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

