Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRSGet Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.37). Aclaris Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 1,343.96%. The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACRS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ:ACRS traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.90. 381,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,914. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.67. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.45.

In related news, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 12,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $199,397.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 56,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $895,780.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,674 shares of company stock worth $1,526,797. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $15,735,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,420,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,568,000 after buying an additional 722,704 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,115,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,213,000 after buying an additional 622,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 17.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,192,000 after buying an additional 549,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.2% during the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,190,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,425,000 after acquiring an additional 521,304 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Earnings History and Estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

