ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $33.33 to $36.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of ACM Research from $40.00 to $33.33 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $44.00 to $46.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $41.67 to $43.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $321,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $1,007,162.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 982.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 21.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ACM Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 28.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.78. 735,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,990. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.63.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. ACM Research’s quarterly revenue was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ACM Research will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

