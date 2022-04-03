Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
ACU stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.06. Acme United has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $48.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
