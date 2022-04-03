Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.76 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.56.

AYI stock opened at $191.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.30. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $159.57 and a 52-week high of $224.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.60.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,889,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,657,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

