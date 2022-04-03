AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.10.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATY shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on AcuityAds from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AcuityAds in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in AcuityAds during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AcuityAds by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AcuityAds by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in AcuityAds during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in AcuityAds during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.85 million and a P/E ratio of 20.40. AcuityAds has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $14.58.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). AcuityAds had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AcuityAds will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

