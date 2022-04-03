AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) versus LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Head-To-Head Survey

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) and AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares LegalZoom.com and AcuityAds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LegalZoom.com -18.90% N/A -27.19% AcuityAds 8.67% 14.67% 10.59%

This table compares LegalZoom.com and AcuityAds’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LegalZoom.com $575.08 million 4.88 -$108.66 million N/A N/A AcuityAds $97.36 million 1.91 $8.42 million $0.15 20.40

AcuityAds has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LegalZoom.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.2% of LegalZoom.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of AcuityAds shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for LegalZoom.com and AcuityAds, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LegalZoom.com 0 5 5 0 2.50 AcuityAds 0 4 3 0 2.43

LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus price target of $27.13, indicating a potential upside of 91.97%. AcuityAds has a consensus price target of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 185.95%. Given AcuityAds’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than LegalZoom.com.

About LegalZoom.com (Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

About AcuityAds (Get Rating)

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

