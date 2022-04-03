Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.92.

ADAP stock opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.09. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $6.86.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.18). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 2,571.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $35,396.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,885 shares of company stock valued at $165,429. Company insiders own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,643,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 58,629 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 22,568 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,109,000.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

