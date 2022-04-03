Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADEVF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adevinta ASA from 173.00 to 165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Adevinta ASA from 107.00 to 106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Adevinta ASA stock remained flat at $$9.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.86. Adevinta ASA has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $19.40.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

