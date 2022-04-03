Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.84% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of a therapeutic agent for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company’s lead product consists of AD04 which is in clinical stage. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE. “

NASDAQ ADIL opened at $2.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $48.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

