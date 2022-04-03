Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Adient has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $53.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.51.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adient will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Adient by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 181,235 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adient by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after buying an additional 134,672 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Adient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Adient by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Adient by 3.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

