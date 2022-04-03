Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,568 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 450,819 shares.The stock last traded at $30.41 and had previously closed at $29.71.

ATGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adtalem Global Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -206.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.57.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Sharon O’keefe acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $25,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lisa W. Wardell purchased 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.48 per share, with a total value of $98,409.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 50,357 shares of company stock worth $1,189,521. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

