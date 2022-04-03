ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ADTN. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.57.

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.77 million, a PE ratio of -102.22 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $24.76.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $154.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -199.99%.

In other ADTRAN news, SVP Marc Kimpe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 43.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

