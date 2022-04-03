Adviser Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,832,213,000 after acquiring an additional 871,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,106,551,000 after buying an additional 534,241 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,657,098,000 after buying an additional 1,484,878 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 16.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,829,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,026,945,000 after purchasing an additional 819,003 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $6.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $363.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,806,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,897,700. The company has a market capitalization of $355.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $357.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.56. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.37%.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.20.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

