Adviser Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Adviser Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LifePro Asset Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 13,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $1,230,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 215,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 35,957 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $561,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.35.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.12. The stock had a trading volume of 18,671,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,466,398. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $91.50. The company has a market cap of $351.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

