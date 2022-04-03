Adviser Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Adviser Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,693,000 after buying an additional 108,520 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.00.

Shares of NVO traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.91. The company had a trading volume of 941,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,469. The firm has a market cap of $265.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.75 and a 200-day moving average of $105.14. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $67.52 and a 12 month high of $117.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.741 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.85%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

