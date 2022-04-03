Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. Aehr Test Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
AEHR opened at $9.92 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $27.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.87. The stock has a market cap of $266.27 million, a P/E ratio of 198.44 and a beta of 1.45.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEHR. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,128,000. Institutional investors own 29.02% of the company’s stock.
Aehr Test Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
