Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Receives $29.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Aemetis stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.70. 659,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,552. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $395.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of -0.20. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $27.42.

Aemetis ( NASDAQ:AMTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.23. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. Analysts forecast that Aemetis will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Aemetis news, Director John R. Block sold 55,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $668,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Aemetis by 29.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 13,332 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter worth about $966,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter worth about $4,130,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter worth about $659,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. 51.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

