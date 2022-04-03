AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AER. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a positive rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a positive rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AerCap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.13.

Shares of AER opened at $50.50 on Thursday. AerCap has a 1-year low of $43.75 and a 1-year high of $71.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($1.44). AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AerCap will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in AerCap by 18.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 9,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 12.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in AerCap by 2.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

