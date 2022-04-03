Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Receives $19.52 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.52.

Several research firms have recently commented on AERI. Cowen cut their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AERI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AERI traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $9.07. 347,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,086. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $19.42. The company has a market cap of $438.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.77. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 38.53% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

