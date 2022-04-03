Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. Aflac posted earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,163,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,394. Aflac has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $66.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.86 and its 200-day moving average is $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,654. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Aflac by 75.2% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

