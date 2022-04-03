AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Receives $14.25 Average PT from Brokerages

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 387.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 147,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,631. The company has a market capitalization of $219.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 141.14%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.92%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

