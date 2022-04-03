Aimia (TSE:AIM) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Aimia from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

TSE:AIM opened at C$5.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.94. Aimia has a 52-week low of C$3.95 and a 52-week high of C$6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 11.25. The company has a market cap of C$476.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.32.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

