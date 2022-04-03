Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells $174,000.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Airbnb stock opened at $173.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.72 and a beta of -0.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.88) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. American Trust purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $620,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Airbnb by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Codex Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,992,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $767,000. 32.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

