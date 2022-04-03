Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of AKTX opened at $1.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. Akari Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $70.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 667,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 88.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares during the period. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for autoinflammatory diseases that involve complement and leukotriene pathways. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

