Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AKBA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akebia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.31.

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $116.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 132.43% and a negative return on equity of 187.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $53,863.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,757 shares of company stock valued at $94,094. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 19,081 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 16.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 26,111 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $351,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,052,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,470,000 after buying an additional 877,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 566,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

