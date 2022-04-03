Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AGI. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.04.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.05 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -58.82%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,925,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,588,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after buying an additional 42,511 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 52,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 492,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,210 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

