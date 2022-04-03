Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.60

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.60 and traded as high as C$10.87. Alamos Gold shares last traded at C$10.82, with a volume of 694,797 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Alamos Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price target on Alamos Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.24 billion and a PE ratio of -51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$256.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$254.59 million. Research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.032 dividend. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.38%.

In other news, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 17,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.15, for a total value of C$191,347.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$229,458.94.

Alamos Gold Company Profile (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

