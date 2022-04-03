Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.25.

NASDAQ ALBO opened at $30.90 on Thursday. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The firm has a market cap of $598.29 million, a P/E ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $32.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 74.80% and a negative net margin of 83.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will post -7.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $42,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $91,657.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,353 shares of company stock valued at $160,843 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALBO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 2,151.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 36.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

