Alchemy Pay Trading Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0433 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $183.97 million and $14.58 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.19 or 0.00376500 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00090205 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00105025 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006804 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000460 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 53.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,250,842,437 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

