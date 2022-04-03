Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARE. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Shares of ARE opened at $205.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $167.73 and a 1-year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $1,025,418.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,818 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,913,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,325,044,000 after acquiring an additional 842,831 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,007,227,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,128,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,623,000 after acquiring an additional 822,034 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,624,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,273,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,841,000 after acquiring an additional 186,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

