Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.720-$0.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AQN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday. They set a sell rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.46. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $16.98.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 170.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,950,000 after acquiring an additional 330,894 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after acquiring an additional 241,803 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 258,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 43,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,442,000 after acquiring an additional 42,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. 43.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

