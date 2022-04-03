Algorand Price Tops $0.92 (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001982 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $6.12 billion and approximately $200.10 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Algorand has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.62 or 0.00207775 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001033 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00034996 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.43 or 0.00420278 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00057361 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00009774 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,069,148,755 coins and its circulating supply is 6,638,306,966 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

