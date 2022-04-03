Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Analysts expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) to announce $1.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $975.15 million. Align Technology reported sales of $894.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year sales of $4.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $4.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. UBS Group upgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.38.

Shares of ALGN traded up $10.41 on Tuesday, reaching $446.41. The stock had a trading volume of 693,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $469.75 and a 200 day moving average of $575.50. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $372.62 and a twelve month high of $737.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,957,000 after purchasing an additional 107,922 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,849,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Align Technology (ALGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.