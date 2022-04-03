Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALIM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.57. Alimera Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $11.85.

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $13.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Alimera Sciences news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $1,137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIM. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

