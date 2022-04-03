Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

ALNA stock remained flat at $$0.23 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,062,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.02. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALNA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $49,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 1,407.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35,186 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 45,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 407,599 shares in the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 21st. B. Riley cut Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

