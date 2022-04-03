ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.33.

NYSE ALE opened at $63.82 on Wednesday. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $56.84 and a 52 week high of $73.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.22.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.65 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.89%. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 80.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

