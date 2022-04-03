Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ ARLP opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $16.35.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $473.47 million during the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 15.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.99%.

In related news, Director John H. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $43,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 122,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. 17.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

